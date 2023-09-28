Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Making the summer-to-fall wardrobe transition

Making the summer to fall wardrobe transition

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

WISH-TV’s resident beauty expert, Temara Payton, is making a stylish comeback this September with her signature segment, “Beauty Beat w/ T.”

She’s diving into the world of fashion with valuable insights on how to seamlessly transition your wardrobe from the carefree vibes of summer to the cozy and chic allure of fall.

From layering tips to color palettes, Temara Payton is here to guide you through the art of autumn fashion, ensuring you step into the new season with confidence and flair.

Don’t miss out on this fashionable journey as Temara brings her expertise to your screen!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Saying goodbye and good luck...
All Indiana /
29-year-old convicted of 2020 murder...
Local News /
Safe Spaces and Strong Hearts:...
All Indiana /
Tasty Takeout: Taste of Innova...
All Indiana /
Anderson man dies in fiery...
Local News /
Health Spotlight: Teens and social...
Health Spotlight /
Biden previews 2024 election message,...
Election /
House Republicans make their case...
Political News /