Man goes on mission to bring light to young lives

We’re thrilled to announce that Harry Bagramian joined us to shed light on his remarkable initiative, Project Giving Light. This heartwarming program is dedicated to bringing smiles to the faces of children in foster care and homeless shelters by providing them with special birthday boxes. Harry’s commitment to this cause has been nothing short of inspiring, and the impact of Project Giving Light is felt across 49 cities and nine different states. Through his unwavering dedication and the collective efforts of volunteers, this initiative has succeeded in brightening the lives of countless children who may not have had the opportunity to celebrate their birthdays otherwise. We look forward to hearing Harry’s insights, experiences, and the incredible stories that have emerged from Project Giving Light during his appearance on our show.

Tune in to learn more about how Project Giving Light has been making a difference in the lives of these vulnerable children, and discover how you can get involved and support this heartwarming cause. Harry’s commitment to spreading joy and hope to those who need it most is a testament to the power of community and compassion, and we can’t wait to share his journey. Don’t miss this opportunity to be inspired and to witness the incredible impact that one person’s dedication can have on the lives of so many.