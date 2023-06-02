Man loses 58 pounds from eating McDonald’s and Tom Brady says he won’t play again: Is This Anything?

Tom Brady attends the Los Angeles premiere screening of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on Jan. 31, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Today on Hammer and Nigel, the duo discussed a man losing 58 pounds strictly from eating McDonald’s

Nashville, Tennessee native Kevin Maginnis went on an “All McDonald’s” and died for 100 days.

“Never got burnt out on it. People ask, ‘What’s the first meal gonna be on day 101?’ and the answer is I’ll probably have a Big Mac for lunch. But I will have a filet mignon for dinner,” Maginnis states when asked how he powered through eating the infamous fast food for 100 days.

They also discussed the buzz about Tom Brady still being retired.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced his retirement from the NFL in February after 23 seasons.

While speaking to Sports Illustrated, the 45-year-old Brady said he’s certain he will not play football again.

“I’m certain I’m not playing again, so I’ve tried to make that clear, and I hate to continue to profess that cause I’ve already told people that lots of times,” Brady said in response to a question on fans and media creating various scenarios where Brady decides to play again.

Brady said he’s now focused on starting his role as a broadcaster for Fox Sports and the opportunity ahead with Las Vegas Aces.

Brady also added that he will spend more time with his children during retirement.

