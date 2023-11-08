Search
Man survives propane explosion, a story of hope and triumph

by: Divine Triplett
Prepare to be inspired by a man who turned his tragedy into triumph.

Connor McKemey survived a propane explosion in his backyard 15 years ago.

He was given a 1% chance of survival.

Despite the statistics, he survived and joined us on All Indiana to share his story.

Tune in to hear the lessons he’s learned since that day and how he uses his experience to inspire others.

McKemey also shares his story with others through his book, “Life Ignited: A Hopeful Journey Sparked by Fire” and developed the MAC Mentality.

His willingness to share his story is a true testament to his resilience in tough situations, which ultimately provides hope to others who may have experienced a similar situation.

