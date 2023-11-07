Marc Price, ‘Skippy’ from ‘Family Ties,’ takes center stage as a stand-up comedian

American actor and comedian Marc Price, famous for his memorable role as Irwin “Skippy” Handelman in the beloved 1980s television series “Family Ties,” is making waves in the comedy world.

Today, Price has transitioned into an active stand-up comedian and is set to delight audiences with his hilarious performances this weekend in Terre Haute, Richmond, and Shelbyville.

While he may forever be known as Skippy, Marc Price’s talent for making people laugh has taken center stage, and he continues to entertain fans with his comedic prowess.

