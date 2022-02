All Indiana

“March” docu-series gives inside look of HBCU marching band culture

The CW’s new docu-series “March,” takes viewers inside of the majestic culture of historically black colleges and universities marching band tradition.

As the Marching Storm of Prairie View A&M University, an HBCU in Prairie View, Texas prepare for homecoming we get a taste of HBCU band life.

You can watch “March” on Mondays at 8 p.m. on WISHT-TV. Later this month it will move to Sunday nights, and you can find its new airtime here.