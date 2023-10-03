Mariah Carey announces ‘Merry Christmas One and All!’ Tour and Tom Hanks voices concern over Deepfake controversy…Is This Anything?

Hammer and Nigel with WIBC are diving into the hottest topics of the day, and it seems like Mariah Carey is once again ready to jingle all the way into our hearts with her Christmas tour.

The Queen of Christmas is spreading holiday joy as she announces her Merry Christmas One and All! tour, set to kick off on November 15th in Highland, California, and take her festive tunes to cities like Los Angeles, Montreal, Chicago, and beyond.

Mariah tweeted the news, declaring, “Yes, the actual defrosting has begun!

Announcing the MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour! On sale 10/6.”

Fans better get ready to celebrate because the tour will wrap up on December 17th at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City.

In a twist of modern technology, Tom Hanks is making headlines for an entirely different reason.

The actor recently voiced his concern over the use of a deepfake artificial intelligence version of himself in a dental plan promotional video.

Taking to Instagram, Hanks expressed his disapproval, stating that he had “nothing to do with” the advertisement, accompanied by a photo of an apparent AI likeness of his younger self.

The incident highlights the ongoing debate surrounding deepfakes in Hollywood, with actors increasingly concerned about the use of AI-generated virtual actors and the potential implications it might have on their careers and the industry at large, making it one of the key issues fueling the ongoing actors’ strike.

CNN has reached out to Hanks’ representatives for further comment on this intriguing and somewhat concerning technological twist in the world of entertainment.