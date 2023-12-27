Mariah Carey continues as the ‘Queen of Christmas’ and ads coming to Amazon Prime

Nigel has some exciting topics to delve into on the show!

First, he’ll be sharing the latest news about ads making their way to Amazon Prime starting January 29th, a significant development that could change the streaming landscape.

Additionally, Nigel will take us into the realm of music, where the timeless holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas” by Mariah Carey has once again achieved the remarkable feat of topping the charts, marking its 17th time at the pinnacle.

With Nigel’s insights, we’ll explore the enduring appeal of this beloved holiday song and its enduring place in our hearts year after year.

Join us for an engaging discussion on these intriguing and noteworthy topics.