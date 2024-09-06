Marine Veteran Gavin Goode to unveil 9/11 Memorial Art

Gavin Goode, a Marine veteran and former Military Police officer, is now the artist and owner of SemperFly Studios. This year, Goode was given a special honor by the Enlisted Association of the National Guard. He has been asked to create a memorial for the 9/11 remembrance ceremony.

Goode’s memorial will be unveiled at the top of the One World Trade Center in New York City on September 11.

After giving a speech, Goode will accompany the art piece to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania, the Pentagon, and finally to the National Museum in Washington, D.C.

The metal for his artwork was provided by Metal Supermarkets in Indianapolis. Goode’s work not only honors the memory of 9/11 but also reflects his deep connection to service and sacrifice.

This special memorial will help make sure that the courage and loss from that day are never forgotten.