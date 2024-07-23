Marisa Peters: Broadway vocalist and cancer survivor shares her story

Marisa Peters, a Broadway vocalist and active mom of three young boys, was diagnosed with stage 3 rectal cancer at just 39 years old. Despite her healthy lifestyle, Marisa faced this life-changing diagnosis head-on.

Colorectal cancer is increasingly affecting young people. According to the American Cancer Society, it is the third-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and the fourth in women.

Combined, it is the second most common cause of cancer deaths. In 2024, it is expected to cause about 53,010 deaths.

During National Family Health Month, Marisa emphasizes the importance of discussing family health history, especially during family gatherings like Thanksgiving.

When Marisa was diagnosed, she communicated openly with her children and encouraged others to do the same.

Knowing family health history can be crucial. Due to Marisa’s diagnosis, her younger siblings now understand the importance of early colonoscopies and ensuring future generations do the same.

Marisa, despite having no family history, is making early screenings a family priority.

Marisa advises patients to be prepared when visiting the doctor. Often, patients have only about 15 seconds to explain their symptoms before being interrupted.

She suggests asking three specific questions to ensure that you are heard during your appointment.

Marisa’s experience highlights the importance of early detection. With the rise in early-onset colorectal cancer, she advocates for awareness and early detection through the BE SEEN initiative.

This campaign aims to have 100,000 people pledge to schedule their screenings and colonoscopies.

Advocacy is another key message from Marisa’s journey. She was persistent in reporting her symptoms, which were initially dismissed as postpartum issues. Her determination to be heard saved her life.

Marisa Peters’ story is a powerful reminder of the importance of knowing your family health history, advocating for yourself, and prioritizing early detection to save lives.