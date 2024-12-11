Marlee visits new DryBar location in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. – Good news for those looking to refresh their hairstyle! A brand-new DryBar location has opened at Clay Terrace, bringing convenient, high-quality blowouts to the area and our very own Marlee went to check it out so she could give her review.

Dry Bar’s signature tagline, “No cuts, no color, just blowouts,” sets the tone for the experience. Sasha Higgins, who oversees all the DryBar locations in Central Indiana, explained the concept: “Guests can expect a relaxing shampoo and conditioning session, a customized blowout tailored to their style, and they’re out the door in 45 minutes.”

The process starts with a consultation using the DryBar Lookbook, filled with fun, cocktail-inspired styles like the Cosmo for curls or the Southern Comfort for volume. Once the style is chosen, it’s off to the washroom for a spa-like shampoo experience, followed by styling with products like heat protectants and volumizing mousse to ensure the look lasts.

“Most people can go about double their usual time between washes with our blowouts,” Higgins says. “We even have dry shampoos and shower caps to help you stretch your style all week.”

DryBar isn’t just about convenience—it’s a full-on pampering experience. With plush chairs, a relaxing washroom, and stylists who make sure every guest leaves feeling glamorous, it’s perfect for busy professionals or anyone needing a confidence boost.

Want to give it a try? Head to the new Dry Bar in Carmel and treat yourself to a little extra style and self-care.