Marsha’s Specialty Desserts & Tierney’s Catering coming to Juneteenth Foodways Festival 2024

by: Divine Triplett
Marsha Quarles, the co-owner of Marsha’s Specialty Desserts & Tierney’s Catering, is excited to announce that they will be serving delicious desserts at the Juneteenth Foodways Festival 2024.

The festival will be held at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, a historic location that adds a special touch to the event.

Marsha’s Specialty Desserts & Tierney’s Catering is known for their tasty and beautifully crafted desserts. Marsha and her team put a lot of love and care into their creations, making sure each dessert is a delightful treat for everyone who tries them.

The Juneteenth Foodways Festival celebrates Juneteenth, a significant day in American history that marks the end of slavery in the United States. The festival is a time for the community to come together, enjoy good food, and celebrate freedom and culture.

At the festival, guests can look forward to trying a variety of desserts from Marsha’s Specialty Desserts & Tierney’s Catering. Whether you have a sweet tooth or just want to try something new, there will be something delicious for everyone.

Marsha Quarles and her team are honored to be a part of this important celebration. They hope to bring joy and sweet moments to all who attend the Juneteenth Foodways Festival 2024 at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.

