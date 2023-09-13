McDonald’s Phasing Out Self-Serve Soda Machines; Aerosmith’s Tour Delay—Is this Anything?

In a bid to adapt to changing consumer habits and the digital era, McDonald’s, one of the world’s leading fast-food giants, is set to bid farewell to its iconic self-serve soda machines. This shift comes as a response to shifting dynamics in the fast-food industry, largely accelerated by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For years, McDonald’s customers have been accustomed to filling and refilling their own drinks using the familiar self-serve soda machines. However, as fewer patrons opt to dine in its restaurants, the need for these self-serve drink stations has dwindled. Instead, digital sales, including orders through the McDonald’s app and delivery partners like Uber Eats, now account for a significant 40% of the company’s sales.

In line with these changes, McDonald’s has announced its plans to phase out the self-serve soda machines across its U.S. locations by the year 2032. The company is also redesigning its restaurant format to better align with these shifts, with smaller dining rooms or even no dining space at all. This new, compact format is aptly named “Cos-Mc’s,” although specific details about this concept are yet to be disclosed.

The fast-food landscape is evolving, and McDonald’s isn’t the only player adapting to the times. Other major fast-food chains, including Chipotle, Taco Bell, and Starbucks, are reportedly experimenting with innovative designs to cater to the changing preferences of their customers.

In the world of music, iconic rock band Aerosmith has delivered disappointing news to fans. The band’s farewell tour, fittingly named the “Peace Out” tour, has been put on hold due to a vocal cord injury sustained by lead singer Steven Tyler.

A somber announcement on Tyler’s Instagram page conveyed his heartbreak at receiving strict doctor’s orders to abstain from singing for the next 30 days. As a result, all tour dates scheduled for the remainder of September have been postponed to early 2024 to allow Tyler ample time to recover.

Both McDonald’s and Aerosmith serve as examples of how industries are adapting to new realities, whether in the fast-food realm or the world of rock ‘n’ roll, as they navigate the ever-changing landscape shaped by consumer preferences and external factors like the pandemic.