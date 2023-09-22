Medical Mutts celebrates 10th anniversary with adoption event

Kelsey Burton, the dedicated Director of Development at Medical Mutts Service Dog, and Dr. Jennifer Cattet, the passionate Executive Director of Medical Mutts Service Dog, will be joined by a recently adopted canine companion in our studio as they commemorate their remarkable 10th anniversary.

This special occasion coincides with Service Dog Awareness Month, highlighting the vital role these remarkable animals play in transforming lives.

With their furry friend by their side, Kelsey and Dr. Cattet will undoubtedly provide unique insights into the profound impact of service dogs and the incredible journey of Medical Mutts Service Dog over the past decade.