Meet parents of Indy’s 1st baby of 2021, Annie Noelle Claus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first central Indiana baby of the new year was born at 12:07 a.m. Friday at Community Hospital North.

On Friday’s “All Indiana,” News 8’s Annessa Chumbley talked to the proud parents Joseph and Staci Claus of Greenfield.

They introduced their baby girl, Annie Noelle Claus.