Meet the contestants of Fat Bear Week

Fat Bear Week, a popular online contest celebrating brown bears preparing for hibernation, kicks off its 10th year. Hosted by Katmai National Park in Alaska, the event allows the public to vote for their favorite bears as they bulk up for winter. The bears, who live along the Brooks River, are featured in before-and-after photos showcasing their impressive weight gain.

This year’s contestants include several well-known bears. Bear 32, also known as Chunk, has been a fan favorite since 2007 and was last year’s runner-up. Bear 128, known as Grazer, is the reigning champion, having won by over 1.3 million votes last year. Grazer is also a mother, adding to her appeal.

Other contenders include Bear 151, nicknamed Walker, who is described as “pear-shaped” and prefers to avoid other bears. Bear 164, Bucky, is a younger bear known for avoiding conflict but not food. Bear 504, another competitor, is a large female participating in her first Fat Bear Week. She joins her daughter, Bear 519, who is entering the contest on her own for the first time.

Bear 747, aptly named for his massive size, is a two-time champion and fiercely defends his fishing spot. Another bear, 856, is noted for his toughness, while Bear 901, a young mother, has a touching story of loss.

Bear 903, nicknamed Gully, is known for stealing fish from birds. Gully’s mother won the 2018 Fat Bear title, making the bear a strong contender.

The contest has also seen some loss this year, with Bear 402 passing away after a fight earlier this week. Alongside Fat Bear Week, the Fat Bear Junior contest is also underway. Fans can fill out brackets and vote for their favorites.