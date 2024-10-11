Meet the host, judges of TV series ‘Roller Jam’

(WISH) — October is National Roller Skating Month.

What’s a better way to celebrate than with a new TV series from the Warner Bros. and the Magnolia network, “Roller Jam.” It’s the first-ever nationwide televised roller dancing competition.

Two-time Grammy nominee Jordin Sparks is the host. Joining her are judge and veteran skater Terrell Fergunson, and judge and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir.

All three talked with “All Indiana” host Felicia Michelle on Friday’s show on WISH-TV.

The story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.