All Indiana

Megan Walsh of Celtic Woman talks about ‘Postcards from Ireland’ tour

The most successful all-female Irish group in history returns to Indianapolis as part of their 2022 North American tour.

They are Celtic Woman. Lead soprano Megan Walsh stopped by “All Indiana” on Thursday to talk about the show.

The performance will be at 7:30 p.m. June 3 at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre.

Tickets are available online via CelticWoman.com.