Melchior Marionettes to perform The Slightly Haunted Puppet Show

by: Meghan Stratton
The Melchior Marionettes joined us today on All Indiana! The performers are now second and third generations, and they have toured around the world with their marionette puppets.

Heidi Shackleford joined us along with several puppets.

They are preparing for several upcoming performances:

The Slightly Haunted Puppet Show in Nashville, Indiana: Tickets available here

Holiday Cabaret on Strings in Cumberland, Indiana: No tickets required

Holiday Cabaret on Strings in Carmel, Indiana: Tickets available here.

The Melchior Marionettes are available for your school, corporate and festival events! Learn more about them here.

