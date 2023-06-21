Melting Pot is bringing in the perfect summer classics

Summer is the perfect time to visit Melting Pot to try their Forever Fondue Endless Entrée.

Melting Pot Fondue Expert Rob Cuba visited “All Indiana” today to bring their Endless Entrée classics, Herb-Crusted Chicken, Memphis-Rubbed Pork, and Shrimp, to their Teriyaki-Marinated Steak.

The Forever Fondue Endless Entrée is available at the Melting Pot until July 16. every Monday through Wednesday. The Forever Fondue features a salad, their Endless Entrée, and chocolate fondue.

Don’t miss out on trying these tasty dishes. For more information, visit, meltingpot.com.