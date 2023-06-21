Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Melting Pot is bringing in the perfect summer classics

by: Paris Himes
Posted: / Updated:

Summer is the perfect time to visit Melting Pot to try their Forever Fondue Endless Entrée.

Melting Pot Fondue Expert Rob Cuba visited “All Indiana” today to bring their Endless Entrée classics, Herb-Crusted Chicken, Memphis-Rubbed Pork, and Shrimp, to their Teriyaki-Marinated Steak.

The Forever Fondue Endless Entrée is available at the Melting Pot until July 16. every Monday through Wednesday. The Forever Fondue features a salad, their Endless Entrée, and chocolate fondue.

Don’t miss out on trying these tasty dishes. For more information, visit, meltingpot.com.

(WISH Photos)

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Fishers 13-year-old Riley Schellhammer making...
Sports /
U.S. Marshals begin hunt for...
I-Team 8 /
Health Spotlight: Bariatric surgery: New...
Medical /
Experts: Maternal mortality crisis impacting...
Multicultural News /
Indy native performing at 2023...
All Indiana /
Winner of ‘The Voice’ to...
All Indiana /
Mishawaka to start construction of...
Indiana News /
Larsa Pippen awarded half of...
All Indiana /