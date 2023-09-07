Men experience postpartum depression too…let’s talk about it

Licensed therapist, Dr. Darren Moore, has joined the crew to shed light on an often-overlooked issue: the prevalence of postpartum depression in men.

Dr. Moore brings his expertise and compassion to the conversation, emphasizing the importance of recognizing that fathers can also experience significant emotional challenges after the birth of a child.

By discussing this topic openly, he aims to break down the stigma surrounding men’s mental health and encourage fathers to seek the support and understanding they may need during this transformative and sometimes challenging period of their lives.

This serves as a valuable reminder that postpartum depression is not confined to one gender and that addressing it holistically is essential for the well-being of both parents and the entire family.