All Indiana

Mentalist Jim Karol shares tips to boost your memory, emotional intelligence, more

Imagine having the mental ability to correctly predict the Pennsylvania lottery’s 12-million dollar winning numbers or the ability to recall all 80 thousand zip codes, complete sports almanacs and medical journals.

Those are just a few of the amazing abilities Jim Karol uses to help business leaders, professional athletes and veterans to boost their memory, morale and emotional intelligence.

Karol joined us live on “All Indiana” Tuesday with some ways to improve your memory and demonstrated a few of his mental abilities.

give us a demonstration of some of your mental abilities!

tell us what happened with the pennsylvania lottery?

can you walk us through an exercise to improve our memory?

jim karol. your memory is amazing. thank you so much for joining us.