Meredith Vieira on hosting ’25 Words or Less’ new season

Meredith Vieira on hosting 25 Words or Less

Cody recently caught up with the seasoned TV personality, Meredith Vieira, to discuss the exciting return of the Super Fan Contest for Season 6.

Viewers now have the chance to enter and play alongside Meredith, celebrities, and contestants virtually.

The stakes are high, with a grand prize of $1,000 awaiting the fortunate Super Fan if their contestant team emerges victorious.

Don’t let this golden opportunity slip away—join in the fun by entering at www.25words.com/superfancontest.

Time is of the essence as the contest concludes on 3/4/24.

Fans and aspiring contestants alike are encouraged not to miss the chance to be part of the excitement and potentially walk away with a thrilling cash prize.