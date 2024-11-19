Holiday favorite Stuff ‘n Waffles returns to Metro Diner with a festive breakfast twist

Metro Diner is bringing back its signature holiday menu item, Stuff ‘N Waffles, through January 1, giving diners a festive way to enjoy classic holiday flavors. Erik Marks of Metro Diner highlighted the versatility of the dish and its popularity during the holiday season.

The Stuff ‘N Waffles incorporate traditional stuffing mixed into waffle batter, creating a savory base that pairs with a variety of toppings. “It’s turkey dinner all wrapped up in one,” Marks said, describing the original version with mashed potatoes, turkey, gravy, and cranberry sauce. This year, Metro Diner has added new options, including pulled pork with mac and cheese and fried chicken tenders topped with homemade sausage gravy.

Marks emphasized the diner’s all-day menu availability, which includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner items from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, except on certain holidays. “You see something on the menu, you can get it any time of the day you want,” he said.

The holiday season also brings Metro Diner’s heat-and-serve options, catering to those looking for a convenient way to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Customers can pre-order turkey or ham dinners, either hot or cold, with instructions for reheating. “It’s perfect for people who don’t have time to cook or are traveling but still want a nice Thanksgiving dinner,” Marks explained. Metro Diner will also be open on Thanksgiving Day until 2:30 p.m., offering meals for those dining out during the holiday.

Pairing options like the mimosa flight add to the festive dining experience. The flight includes four flavors: orange juice, peach mango, strawberry lemonade, and pineapple. “It’s just $9.99 and perfect for late breakfast or early lunch,” Marks said. For those preferring cocktails, Metro Diner also offers options like the Bloody Mary and the Sunset Mimosa, made with grenadine, champagne, and orange juice.

Marks encouraged diners to visit Metro Diner during the holiday season to enjoy their unique offerings. “Stuff ‘N Waffles are fun because they bring a savory taste and that unique waffle texture,” he said. With locations across the Indianapolis area, Metro Diner provides a welcoming spot for festive meals and holiday cheer.

For more information, visit metrodiner.com.