All Indiana

Michael Learned remembers time on classic TV show, ‘The Waltons’

Michael Learned is unforgettable as Olivia Walton, the depression era mom on the iconic 70s CBS drama series “The Waltons,” and that show is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

And through those years, its star has created a legacy of performances on stage, screen and television.

She’s starring as a lead in the new Netflix series “Monster – the Jeffrey Dahmer story.”

She joined us Monday on “All Indiana” to discuss her memorable career, childhood life and more.

“Monster – the Jeffrey Dahmer story” does not yet have a release date.