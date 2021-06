All Indiana

Michael Winslow, ‘The Man of 10,000 Sound Effects’ to perform at Irving Theater

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What’s that sound? Oh, it’s just Michael Winslow crashing the All Indiana studios.

Winslow, who is also known as “The Man of 10,000 Sound Effects”, stopped by All Indiana on Thursday to show off his crazy talents. You may also recognize him from his role as Larvell Jones in the Police Academy films.

He will be performing at the Irving Theater on Friday. For tickets to his show, click here.