Michelle Rider’s “ShellyBelly” comedy show coming to Indy

We are thrilled to announce that comedian Michelle Rider, known for her hilarious wit and memorable stint on the hit Netflix show “The Circle,” joined us via Zoom to share some exciting news.

Rider is set to embark on her highly anticipated “ShellyBelly” comedy shows, which will take place in Indianapolis and Richmond, IN. As an alum of “The Circle,” her charm and comedic genius have captivated audiences worldwide, and her upcoming shows promise to be an absolute riot.

This is an incredible opportunity for fans to experience Michelle’s unique brand of humor live and in person. Join us as we delve into the world of comedy with Michelle Rider, a true talent on the rise.