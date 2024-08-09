Mike Caudill talks Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and exciting updates

We were excited to have Mike Caudill, a well-known automotive and motorcycle industry expert, join us to share some big news about the upcoming Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

This world-famous event is expected to be bigger than ever, with over 500,000 people attending. Mike gave us the inside scoop on what’s new this year at Sturgis.

One of the most exciting updates is a new segment for riders on Adventure Bikes, which includes both on-road and off-road motorcycles.

Plus, there will be an American Flat Track Race happening on the last day of the rally, right on a downtown street course.

Mike also gave us a behind-the-scenes look at the rally’s new features and what to expect from Sunday’s big race.

This year’s Sturgis is going to be a thrilling event for motorcycle enthusiasts from all over.

The live update was broadcast on Friday, August 9, and Mike connected with us through Zoom, sharing all these exciting details.

We’re grateful to Mike for giving us a preview of what’s to come at this legendary rally!