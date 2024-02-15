Mike Epps All-Star Throwback Concert

Mike Epps is set to host a highly anticipated old school hip-hop concert during the All Star Weekend at the Madam Walker Legacy Center, Indianapolis. The event, aimed at celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, will feature iconic artists such as Eric B & Rakim, Nice & Smooth, Dana Dane, and Chubb Rock.

Epps, expressing his excitement, highlights the importance of the venue, a historic landmark in Indianapolis, for its cultural significance and its role in the All-Star festivities. The concert is scheduled for 7:30 PM on Friday, with tickets available up to showtime.

The Madam Walker Legacy Center, chosen for its historic value and Epps’ long-standing relationship with the venue, stands out as a focal point for the All-Star Weekend. Epps, an Indianapolis native, underscores the significance of hosting the event in his hometown, marking the first time in 40 years the city has hosted such an event.

He reminisces about the last time the All-Star Game was held in Indianapolis, noting his absence then and his determination not to miss this opportunity to contribute to the city’s growth and entertainment scene.

Epps also shared insights into his busy schedule, including his upcoming movie with Snoop Dogg titled “The Underdog,” the fourth season of “Upshaws” on Netflix, and a new comedy special set for release on February 20th.

The event, beyond showcasing legendary hip-hop performances, aims to spotlight Indianapolis, offering residents and visitors alike a range of activities and events to enjoy throughout the weekend. Epps encourages everyone to attend the concert, promising a memorable experience that celebrates both the history of hip-hop and the vibrant culture of Indianapolis.