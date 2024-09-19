Search
Miley Cyrus faces lawsuit; How are these cases handled?

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 06: Miley Cyrus at Saint Laurent mens spring summer 20 show on June 06, 2019 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/WireImage,)
by: Divine Triplett
John Rizvi, known as The Patent Professor, joined to discuss the current lawsuit against singer Miley Cyrus.

He explained the complexities of plagiarism lawsuits in the music industry, offering insights into how such cases are handled.

Rizvi highlighted notable past lawsuits and explored whether we can expect to see more or fewer cases like this in the future.

For more information on John Rizvi’s work in intellectual property law, visit his site: Patent Intellectual Property Attorney – John Rizvi, P.A. | The Patent Professor.

