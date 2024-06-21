Milton “Lil Rel” Howery to perform at Helium Comedy Club

Get ready to laugh! Milton “Lil Rel” Howery, the famous comedian, is coming to Indianapolis.

He will be performing at the Helium Comedy Club. This is a great chance to see a popular comedian live and have a fun night out.

Show Details:

Date: Check the Helium Comedy Club website for specific dates and times.

Check the for specific dates and times. Location: Helium Comedy Club, Indianapolis.

Lil Rel Howery is known for his roles in movies like “Get Out” and TV shows like “The Carmichael Show.”

He is also famous for his stand-up comedy. His humor is relatable and hilarious, making audiences laugh across the country.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to see Lil Rel live in Indianapolis.

Get your tickets soon, as they are likely to sell out quickly.

Visit the Helium Comedy Club website for more information and to purchase tickets.