Ministry group hosts fundraiser to support families in need during holiday season

Everyone can use a little help, especially during the holiday season. The Rev. Richard Hunter Ministries has been doing its part for nearly 30 years.

They help families with food, even coats, toys and other necessities. It is the epitome of a holiday helping hand.

The fundraiser is Saturday, December 3 at 7 p.m. at AJ’s Lounge in Indianapolis. Admission is free.

