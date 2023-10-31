Mipso band to bring blend of Americana to the Hifi on Nov 4.

Mipso band to bring blend of Americana to the Hifi on Nov 4.

On November 4th, the HiFi will come alive with the soulful and genre-blending sounds of Mipso, a band that has been performing since 2012.

Starting in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Mipso’s journey began as a casual excuse to make music together during breaks between classes.

The band comprises Joseph Terrell, whose family’s musical roots run deep with banjo-playing uncles and a guitarist grandma, and Jacob Sharp, whose upbringing was steeped in the musical traditions of Doc Watson and the Avett Brothers.

Wood Robinson brings a jazz-infused sensibility to the group with his double bass, while Libby Rodenbough’s fiddle adds a touch of old, weird Americana magic to their sound.

Don’t miss Mipso’s performance; visit www.mipsomusic.com for more information.