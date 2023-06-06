Miss Universe 2022 Shares Recent Trip to Guatemala

Get ready to be dazzled, folks! The radiant Miss Universe 2022, R’Bonney Gabriel, is gracing our show today with her undeniable charm and captivating smile. But hold on tight because she’s not just here to talk about her glamorous crown and fabulous gowns. No, no! R’Bonney is on a mission, and it involves an extraordinary trip to the enchanting land of Guatemala.

In partnership with the remarkable organization Smile Train, she’s been spreading joy and transforming lives, one beautiful smile at a time. Together, they’re fighting the courageous battle against clefts, those pesky little troublemakers that threaten the well-being of children.

So, buckle up and get ready for a heartwarming tale of compassion, strength, and of course, the unstoppable power of a queen with a cause!