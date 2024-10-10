Mobile Network 1, Hyball Entertainment will present ‘Laugh Tonite!’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Get ready for what’s being dubbed an unforgettable evening of laughter and entertainment at “Laugh Tonite!”

Mobile Network 1 and Hyball Entertainment will present the live comedy talk show starting at 7 p.m. Friday at Murat Shriners in downtown Indianapolis.

Lawrne Owens, communications manager for Mobile Network, joined “All Indiana” host Felicia Michelle on Thursday’s show to discuss the fun ahead. Michelle notes that she’ll be part of Thursday’s comedy event.

Tickets for the show with Roni Shanell and Ray Hensley start at $20 for single seats and go up to $200 for a table of 10. Those prices do not include service charges.