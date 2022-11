All Indiana

Moiepei triplet sisters talk appearing in AES Indiana’s Yuletide Celebration begins next month

This year’s AES Indiana Yuletide Celebration takes to the stage from December 2 – 23 at the Hilbert Circle Theatre, and the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra has invited three gifted performers to appear with them.

They are triplets named Mary, Maggy and Marta, who are known as the Moipei sisters, and the trio are originally from Kenya and have built a huge international following through their amazing harmonies and engaging performances.

