All Indiana

Moms start ‘Pick Your Battles the Podcast’ as therapy

ReelTok with Kayla: Kayla Sullivan sat down with Dayna Wilkie and Kaela Armstrong, the creators of Pick Your Battles The Podcast.

The two best friends started this parenting resource in early 2022 hoping to share their experiences as parents around the world.

Every podcast is recorded in the comfort of their closets and they ask their virtual guests to do the same.

“I think it started because closets have great sound,” explained Armstrong. “But it has turned into kind of our safe space where we can have a drink, we can relax!”

They have interviewed several people from different viewpoints of parenting. They said some of their favorites topics include adoption and talking to both child and maternal healthcare experts.

“We got to ask questions that maybe other people think but don’t feel comfortable enough to ask,” said Wilkie. “So, we are sort of the sounding board for those moms and dads out there that would really love to ask that question but thought maybe they would sound stupid. So, I’ll sound stupid for you, it’s okay!”

Unlike many podcasters and content creators, these friends aren’t seeking to make money or take this gig full time. They said it’s more for their own therapy and helping other parents.

“This is something I wish I had when I first had my kid,” said Wilkie. “So giving that to other parents is priceless.”

If you want to check out their podcast, click here!

If you would like to see more Kid-ing with Kayla or ReelTok with Kayla segments, click here or follow Kayla Sullivan on Facebook!