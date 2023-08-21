Money Monday with Mike Lemaich: Common estate planning mistakes

Welcome back to another enlightening Money Monday with Mike Lemaich! Mike delves into a topic that’s often overlooked but critically important – the necessity of having your affairs in order for those unexpected curveballs life can throw at us. Mike sat down with Cody to explore the various financial aspects and preparations that can provide both peace of mind and practical security when facing unforeseen circumstances.

In a world of unpredictability, from sudden health crises to unexpected financial challenges, having your affairs in order isn’t just about financial planning; it’s about ensuring your loved ones are safeguarded and well-supported when you can’t be there for them. So, join us as Mike Lemaich shares valuable insights and strategies to help you navigate this essential aspect of financial wellness.