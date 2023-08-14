Money Mondays with Mike Lemaich: National Financial Awareness Month

We’re celebrating National Financial Awareness Day with Mike Lemaich, a local financial professional of Global Fund Management. Our topic today is budgeting, saving and investing.

Monday is National Financial Awareness Day! There’s always room for improvement when it comes to budgeting, saving, and investing.

In the midst of economic uncertainty, being informed and having a good handle on your money is critical. From savings and investments to budgeting and debt repayment, it’s important to address every area of your finances.

Mike Lemiach, a local financial professional of Global Fund Management, stopped by All Indiana to provide some practical steps to help improve our finances.

Watch the interview above to learn how you can improve your finances.