Monster Energy SuperMotocross Event coming to Indy

by: Divine Triplett
Bubba Pauli, a Midwest native, is getting ready to compete at the upcoming Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, March 16. This year marks the 34th time Supercross has come to Indy in its 50-year history. It’s returning to Lucas Oil Stadium.

Fans are excited to see Pauli and other riders tackle the challenging course. Lucas Oil Stadium’s great facilities and lively atmosphere make it the perfect place for the event.

For Pauli, racing at home is a dream come true. With the support of his fellow Midwesterners, he’s ready to give it his all.

As Monster Energy AMA Supercross comes back to Lucas Oil Stadium, it brings with it a sense of tradition and excitement. It’s a chance for fans and riders to enjoy the thrill of Supercross racing in one of the sport’s most famous venues.

