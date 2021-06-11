All Indiana

Monster Jam returns to Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Action sports fans are gearing up for what’s called the “most action-packed motorsports event on four wheels.”

Monster Jam will be at Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend.

Ten drivers in modified trucks will race around a dirt track and perform several stunts.

Tom Meents, 12-time Monster Jam champion, says he could not be more excited to be back at his favorite place. “Lucas Oil Stadium is a really cool stadium, you know; besides that, even better yet, Indianapolis. What a sport city. What a racing city. Everything about it is perfect for Monster Jam.”

Monster Jam will have two shows: noon and 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster.