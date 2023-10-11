Search
More Than a Tailgate: Fundraising for domestic violence survivors

Colts tailgate helps domestic violence survivors

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

“More Than a Tailgate” isn’t just your typical gathering; it’s the annual fundraiser for More Than a Phone, a Central Indiana-based 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to making a meaningful impact.

By partnering with domestic violence programs nationwide, they provide smartphones and data service plans to survivors in need.

Joining us in the studio, Program Director Courtney Kibble will shed light on the significance of their annual fundraiser and discuss the organization’s expanding reach across Indiana.

Supporting survivors of domestic violence is a cause that touches the hearts of many, and this annual fundraiser is a wonderful opportunity to make a difference.

Through their dedication to providing smartphones and data service plans, they empower survivors on their journey toward safety and independence.

As they continue to expand their reach across Indiana and beyond, your support can go a long way in making a positive impact.

Visit www.morethanaphone.org/events to learn more about this meaningful event and how you can contribute to this important cause.

Together, we can make a difference in the lives of survivors and bring hope to those in need.

