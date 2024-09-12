Search
Most requested magician in Indy: Jamahl Keyes

ALL INDIANA MAGIC

by: Divine Triplett
Jamahl Keyes, widely known as The Magic Comic, has earned his title as the most requested magician in Indianapolis, with over 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry.

He’s worked with organizations such as Walt Disney World, Eli Lilly, The Indianapolis Colts, and Microsoft, further solidifying his reputation as an entertainer.

Whether performing intimate magic shows or headlining large-scale productions, Jamahl Keyes continues to impress audiences with his engaging and innovative performances.

From corporate galas to television appearances, Keyes has mastered the art of blending humor and magic. Take a look at the full interview above for more information!

