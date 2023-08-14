Mother-daughter duo work to activate purpose

Owners of Amiche’ Creates & mother and daughter duo, Stache’ & Amiyah Smith join Alexis today to discuss their mission to activate purpose and creativity through their designs.

Amiche’ Creates is a mother and daughter owned designed brand. The mother-daughter duo is on a mission to activate purpose and creativity the Amiche’ way! But it is more than business. They also want to help young ladies on their journey to personal discovery.

The author of Created to Be Me: A 30 Day Guided Journals of Personal Discovery for Teen Girls, Stache, and Amiyah Smith, stopped by All Indiana to speak more about Amiche’.

Amiche Creates’ mission is to activate purpose and creativity through their designs. Their handmade designs are created with love.

