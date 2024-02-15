Mother of NBA superstar brings charitable organization to Indy for All-Star weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wanda Durant, mother of NBA superstar Kevin Durant, is the founder and president of O.U.R. Mothers Inc.

Affectionately known as Mama Durant, Wanda is in Indy for the All-Star weekend not just to watch her son, but to help enrich lives of others.

She is participating with other members of the organization for three events during the All-Star week.

One event highlights the mission and work of O.U.R. Mothers Inc., and its collaboration with Foot Locker and Shoes That Fit.

Students at the Anna Brochhausen Elementary School in Indianapolis were given shoes.

There is also a panel discussion and community activities, in addition to a Women’s Wellness Brunch that will offer guests an opportunity to help one another promote overall wellness.

Durant along with Deena Beasley, who is the mother of Milwaukee Bucks forward Malik Beasley, and Jennifer Ivy, who is the mother of Houston Rockets assistant coach Royall Ivy, joined the ALL INDIANA set to talk about the organization.