Motorsports Power Duo details exciting expansion in 2024

Brandon Bernstein, Director of Partnership Marketing for Lucas Oil Products, and Torrey Galida, President of Richard Childress Racing, recently shared exciting news about the continuation of their successful partnership.

Lucas Oil will extend its support for multiple NASCAR Cup Series races, reaffirming its role as the official motor oil of ECR engines.

The collaboration will also include backing for Kyle and Brexton Busch throughout the season. Having served as the official lubricant of RCR and ECR Engines since 2014, Lucas Oil has been an integral part of the NASCAR journey.

The partnership has yielded significant success, with RCR, ECR, and Lucas Oil celebrating victory in NASCAR Victory Lane on more than 20 occasions since the inception of their collaboration.

The ongoing commitment reflects the strength and synergy between Lucas Oil and Richard Childress Racing, marking a continued era of shared triumphs in the world of NASCAR.