Mouseketeer from Shelbyville joins others for Christmas album

INIDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tasha Danner was born in Shelbyville, Indiana, and went on to join the ranks of Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling as a Disney Mouseketeer.

You may have seen her on the hit show “Portlandia.”

She’s now revisiting her Disney roots and reuniting for a holiday album with fellow Mouseketeers. “Why? Because its Christmas” is out Friday.

Danner is online at @tashadanner.