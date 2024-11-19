Mozel Sanders Foundation has been feeding Central Indiana’s hungry for over 50 years

For over 50 years, the Mozel Sanders Foundation has been a pillar of support in Central Indiana, providing 10,000 hot meals to those in need on Thanksgiving Day. The organization, led by COO Stephanie Sanders, CEO Stephen Sanders, and board member Mike Ruggiero, continues to expand its mission of feeding the hungry while strengthening community ties.

“This is our passion,” said Stephanie Sanders. “In 2020, we reached a milestone of 1 million meals served. This mission is not in vain.”

The Foundation’s work would not be possible without the contributions of the community. Volunteerism, donations, and support from Hoosiers play a crucial role in the Thanksgiving meal distribution. “It’s 100% a community effort,” said Stephen Sanders. “The prayers, the donations, and the hands-on help—these are what make it happen.”

Ruggiero, a board member and supporter since 1996, shared his initial introduction to the Foundation. “When I first saw Mozel Sanders serve 25,000 meals, I was amazed. Coming from Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love, I’d never seen anything like it,” he said. Inspired, he connected with the Sanders family and has been involved ever since.

The Foundation’s work extends beyond Thanksgiving. It provides groceries twice a month and has recently established a community green space in Haughville, featuring fruit trees and educational opportunities about local produce like Indiana’s pawpaw fruit. “We’re more than a seasonal foundation,” Stephanie Sanders emphasized. “But Thanksgiving remains our claim to fame.”

For those looking to contribute, the Foundation offers several ways to get involved. Donations can be made online at mozelsanders.org, via text by sending “Mozell” to 53555, through Cash App using $MozelSanders, or by calling 317-636-7985. A $20 donation can feed a family of four.

WISH-TV is proud to partner with the Mozel Sanders Foundation to support its mission. For more information, visit mozelsanders.org.

“This work is a labor of love,” said Stephanie Sanders. “It’s our family’s legacy, and we’re not going anywhere.”