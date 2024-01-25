Search
Mrs. Afghanistan says beauty pageant almost killed her

Competing in a beauty pageant almost killed her

by: Divine Triplett
In 2005, Mauda Rahmati, crowned Mrs. Afghanistan, went on a journey that transcended the traditional bounds of beauty contests.

As the first woman to represent Afghan women on the global stage, she drew the attention of the Taliban, turning a seemingly harmless competition into a perilous endeavor.

The Mrs. World International Beauty Competition became a platform not only for showcasing elegance but also for confronting the harsh realities faced by Afghan women.

Despite residing in California, Mauda was not shielded from the ominous reach of the Taliban, receiving death threats, including a chilling encounter at her home.

Born in Kabul and having migrated to the U.S. in 1982, Mauda became a vocal advocate, shedding light on the inhumane treatment of women in her homeland.

Her forthcoming book, tentatively titled “Almost Killed by the Taliban: How I Stood Up for the Women and Girls of Afghanistan,” promises to unravel the harrowing experiences that shaped her resilience and advocacy, capturing the essence of her commitment to the cause.

Internationally recognized and interviewed, Mauda Rahmati stands as a beacon of courage, challenging the status quo for the betterment of women’s lives in Afghanistan.

