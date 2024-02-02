Search
Ms. Black Midwest Aleanya G. Moore is on a mission

(Provided Photo)
by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

Aleanya G. Moore, the Dean of Students at a local charter school in Indianapolis is all set to embark on a journey as Ms. Black Midwest 2024. This title has given her the platform to spread a powerful message of transformation from Pain to Purpose throughout the Midwest. Her journey will culminate in her participation in the prestigious Miss Black USA competition in August 2024.

Aleanya G. Moore’s inspiring journey from a challenging childhood to becoming a beacon of hope for the youth of the Midwest is a story of resilience, determination, and the transformative power of education and mentorship. Her upcoming role as Ms. Black Midwest 2024 is poised to amplify her message and inspire countless others to discover their own path from pain to purpose.

